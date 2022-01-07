Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 370,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 534,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.28.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

