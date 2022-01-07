Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $69,921,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 110.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after purchasing an additional 282,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

