ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.20 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

