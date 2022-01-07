$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.37. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.