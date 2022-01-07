Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.67

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 138863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.33 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43.
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$131.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.
