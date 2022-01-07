Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

