Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

