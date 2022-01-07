Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

