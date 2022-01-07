Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 42,008 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 2.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $51,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.15. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

