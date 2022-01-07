Zacks Investment Research Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PayPal is suffering from intensifying competition in the digital payment market. This poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Further, mounting expenses are hurting PayPal’s margin expansion. This remains a major negative. Nevertheless, increasing net new active accounts and strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform remain positives. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Also, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, foreign exchange headwinds are major overhangs.”

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $192.27 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.