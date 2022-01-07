Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 25,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
