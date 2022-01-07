Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $62.05

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,150,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 721,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

