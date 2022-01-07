Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.