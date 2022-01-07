Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 204.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Terex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

