Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,712 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,001 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.