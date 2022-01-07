Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

