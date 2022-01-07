Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,793,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,268,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Dollar General by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $235.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

