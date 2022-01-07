Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 267,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

