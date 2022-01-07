Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

AON stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.81. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

