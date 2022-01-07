Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $48.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.