Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price at $7.39

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

