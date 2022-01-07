Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 46134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several research firms recently commented on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.51.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 208,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 567,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

