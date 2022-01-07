Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES opened at C$5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.