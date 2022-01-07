Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.24

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 152322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$129.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.