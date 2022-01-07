Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 6.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09. 4,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $811.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 159.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Joint by 205.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

