Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 6.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09. 4,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.
Several research firms have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $811.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 159.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Joint by 205.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.