Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Up 4.4%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. 82,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,603,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 447,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

