Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $13.58

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $13.12. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

