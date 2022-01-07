Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.14

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 40670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,296 shares of company stock worth $383,152. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

