M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 248.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 244.80 ($3.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 173.69 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

