Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738,856 shares of company stock worth $193,113,701. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 99,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $250.63 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,785.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

