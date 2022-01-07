Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Umpqua by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 60,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

