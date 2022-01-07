ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.73 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

