Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ANEB opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04.

In related news, insider Aron R. English purchased 13,836 shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $73,330.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,648 shares of company stock valued at $78,393. 89.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $22,803,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

