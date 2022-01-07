Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

