Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $2.37. Cintas reported earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $403.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

