Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $21.97.
In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
