Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

