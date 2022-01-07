Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 425.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 586,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.