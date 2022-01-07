Truist Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Hold

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a market cap of $289.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $68.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

