Qudian (NYSE:QD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of QD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Qudian has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qudian by 1,459.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 601,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

