Qudian (NYSE:QD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of QD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Qudian has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.
