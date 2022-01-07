PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

