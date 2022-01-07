Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

