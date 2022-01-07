Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,614 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of CNH Industrial worth $78,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

