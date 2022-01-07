Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,100 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $81,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

