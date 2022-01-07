Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NTIC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

