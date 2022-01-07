Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Grows By 114.6%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the November 30th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.36%.

GRIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

