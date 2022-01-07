Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.