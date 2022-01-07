Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.