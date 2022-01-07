Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expands By 43.2%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
NYSE CUBE opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $57.34.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Read More: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.