Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expands By 43.2%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

