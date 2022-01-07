Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post $165.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the lowest is $159.90 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $153.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $614.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $714.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

