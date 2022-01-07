Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

